Plenty to keep youngsters entertained at QUAD

There are free family friendly events and workshops at QUAD in Derby during February half-term.

Make and Take Day, back by popular demand, is day of free creative fun suitable for all ages with QUAD artists.

Families can drop in and use any of a wide selection of materials provided to make whatever they can imagine! Make and Take Day takes place in QUAD from Monday, February 13, from 10.30am to 4pm. It is a free workshop, there is no need to book.

MinecraftLab: HABITAT is a chance for young people aged 8-14 to re-design the world around them design and build a new Derby using Minecraft, inspired by QUAD’s upcoming exhibition FORMAT17.

MinecraftLab: HABITAT takes place on Friday, February 17, from 10.30am to 4pm. Children can be left unaccompanied at the session, the cost is £25 per person, advance booking is strongly advised. Lunch is not provided, and a packed lunch recommended.

Matheson Marcault: Customisation is a free drop in activity for young people aged 10 and above to learn more about game design. Participants will be able to decide and alter the game as a group as well as learning about play testing, the iterative nature of game design and the possibilities of digitally mediated physical play. Matheson Marcault: Customisation takes place in QUAD on Saturday, February 18, from 11am to 12.30pm and again from 1.30pm to 3pm. They are free drop in workshops, but advance booking is advised.

During February half-term there will be two workshops, KidsQUAD for children aged 7-11 years and DigisQUAD for young people aged 12-16 years.

KidsQUAD Photography Club: Collage workshop is a creative arts activity for children aged 7-11 years to get creative using a mixture of traditional and digital collage techniques. KidsQUAD Photography Club: Collage workshop runs in QUAD on February 13 and 14, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Children can be left unaccompanied at the sessions which cost £22 for both days.

In DigisQUAD, young people aged 12 to 16 years can join QUAD Digital Artists to experiment and make digitally interactive games, based on real world experiences and spaces with digital interventions. DigisQUAD: Mixed Reality Game Design which runs in QUAD on February 15 and 16, from 1.30pm to 4pm. Children can be left unaccompanied at the sessions which cost £33 for both days.

In QUAD Cinemas, there will be daily family friendly Cine Kids screenings for all ages. All tickets are £3.50 for Cine Kids Club members, Cine Kids Club membership is free and available from QUAD box office.

Ballerina (U) screens from February 11-19, and Moana (PG), back by popular demand, can be seen from February 13-16.

Ballerina follows orphan Félicie who has one dream: to become a ballet dancer in Paris.

With the help of her best friend Victor, Félicie will have to learn from her mistakes and fight like she never has before, but nothing is impossible when it comes to achieving one’s dreams…

See www.derbyquad.co.uk for more.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons