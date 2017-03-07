Renishaw in spotlight for talk at Cromford Mills

The Arkwright Society’s annual lecture series at Cromford Mills returns with its latest programme of talks, on the theme The Lesser Known Houses of Derbyshire.

The first lecture in the series - Behind the Façade: Renishaw Hall and the Sitwells - takes place on Thursday, March 9, at 7pm in the Gothic Warehouse at Cromford Mills.

Cheese and wine will be served from 7pm followed by the talk at 7.30pm.

The stark North Front of Renishaw Hall, perched on a hill in Eckington, gives no hint of the delights which lie behind its austere façade.

Through Renishaw’s 400 years of Sitwell occupancy, Chris Beevers, archivist, curator and tour guide at Renishaw Hall, reveals the rich history of this most unusual house and its remarkable occupants. Once described by the artist Rex Whistler as “the most exciting place I know”, it is still a private family home.

The events are part of a multi-million pound restoration of the Cromford Mills site funded by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £4 million.

Other charitable donors towards the project include The Monument Trust, AIM Biffa Award, The Garfield Weston Foundation, J P Getty Jr Charitable Trust, Headley Trust, Sylvia Waddilove Foundation, The Wolfson Foundation, and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Tickets for the lecture cost £7.50 (includes cheese and wine) and advance booking is recommended as places are limited. For further details of this and other events visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256 to book.