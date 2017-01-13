See top artwork at Erewash Museum

Visionary art by well-established and internationally recognised artists is featuring in a Timeless Imagination exhibition, which completes its run in the Lally Gallery at Ilkeston’s Erewash Museum on January 17.

The group exhibition showcases the work of artists involved with Imanaka Interiors, a UK-based online art gallery that presents artworks that are unique in style and expression.

It attracts artists that ‘have their own way of exploring the life we know and beyond.’

Work on display at Erewash Museum is in a variety of mediums, including oil paintings, pencil drawings, watercolours and sculptures.

The artists exhibit all over the world at either solo or group exhibitions. This exhibition at the Erewash Museum will be followed by another Imanaka group exhibition in Bergen, Norway in 2017.

More information about the artists and online gallery can be found at www.imanaka-interiors.co.uk