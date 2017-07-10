Storytime for all the family at Cromford Mills

There will be family fun at Cromford Mills on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, courtesy of the Storybook Tales event.

Running from 10am-5pm, there is free entry on each day, although there will be a small charge for some activities.

Enter the wonderful world of books where excitement and adventure await with every turn of the page.

See your favourite characters brought to life during this book filled weekend with games, crafts and other fun activities.

In the Owls and Parrots event, find out more about these fascinating birds throughout the day and enjoy owl and parrot stories in special storytime sessions with the birds, starting at 12noon and 2pm.

There will also be Storybook game, offering fun for all the family.