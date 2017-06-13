Sutton Rambing Club members to enjoy spectacular scenery on latest walk

Sutton Rambling Club will head off to the Howden/Ladybower area on Sunday, June 18.

The club welcomes new members and can offer a very spectacular 12.5 ramble from Langsett to Ladybower Reervoir in the Dark Peak area. A shorter easier walk is available in the afternoon.

Own supplies of food and drink will be needed as no refreshment facilities after walkers leave Langsett before you reach our final destination Fairholmes.

The ramble begins at Langsett village and heads south west, taking a long but relatively gentle path up on to the top of Midhope Moors, amid beautiful scenery.

Walkers will link up with the Cut Gate path, eventually arriving at Howden Edge, enjoying a breathtaking view high above the Derwent Valley. The route then gradually descends to the old packhorse bridge at the head of the Howden Reservoir where the group will have a picnic lunch.

After lunch, there is the option to take an easier route continuing south along the banks of the Howden and Derwent Reservoirs for an early arrival at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre where refreshments and toilets are available.

The main party follow the west shoreline of the Howden Reservoir before climbing southwest along an old trackway up to Alport Castles. This is a grand natural rock formation with tall cliffs and a natural outcrop called The Tower resembling the ruins of an old castle.

There are tremendous views to savour looking across to Kinder Scout, the Ashop Valley and the A57 Snake Road. You will then proceed down a gentle path moving south towards Hagg Farm. Turning north briefly, the group will pass by the Lockerbrook Ootdoor Centre before descending along a good path to the final destination, Fairholmes, located at the northern end of Ladybower Reservoir for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit the website at www.suttonramblingclub.com