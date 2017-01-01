Tango time at the RCH in Milonga performances

Dance Consortium presents a Sadler’s Wells Production at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 9-10.

Milonga sees internationally celebrated choreographer and Sadler’s Wells associate artist, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, collaborate with an incredibly talented cast of 17 performers, uniting Argentinean tango dancers, contemporary dancers and live musicians to create a show that brings his own unique style to tango.

Milonga is the term for a tango dance party. Inspired by the late night milonga scene held in the intimate bars of Buenos Aires, Cherkaoui draws on traditional influences and adds a contemporary twist. The result is a seductive and fascinating exploration of tango for the 21st century.

The performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24 - £16 plus concessions, available from www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555.