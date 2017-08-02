Two top films on the big screen at outdoor venue

Get ready for some outdoor cinema this week at Markeaton Park Craft Village in Derby.

Returning for its second year this summer viewers can once again expect a truly unique cinematic experience.

Mamma Mia is the musical sensation that swept the nation. The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father, this film is bursting with top actors and hit songs from the legendary pop group ABBA.

Unmissable on the big screen this is sure to be an energetic evening filled with song and laughter.

Audiences are invited to join the fun on Friday, August 4, rated PG - Parental Guidance, this film is suitable for general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children. Tickets are priced at £13.

Also returning to the big screen is the timeless high school musical classic Grease. Sandy and Danny fell in love over the summer.

Then at the beginning of the new High School year they unexpectedly realise they are at the same school. Will they rekindle their romance? Film lovers can find out on Saturday 5 August, rated PG - Parental Guidance, this film is suitable for general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children.

Tickets are priced at £13.

For screening times and ticket details, call the box office on 01332 255800.