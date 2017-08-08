Ayckbourn comedy for summer play season debut in Chesterfield

Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Absent Friends kicks off the first summer play season at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre. A couple invite their friend to their home for tea to cheer him up after he loses his fiancee. But trouble is brewing in this tale of jealousy and infidelity.

Absent Friends runs at the Pomegranate from August 15-19.

The season will give theatre fans the opportunity to see House Guest by Francis Durbridge (August 22-26) and Hobson’s Choice by Harold Brighouse (August 29 to September 2).

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk