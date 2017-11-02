Bakewell Choral Society’s timely concert

Bakewell Choral Society will be performing Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man - a Mass for Peace.

The concert is on November 11 at 7.30pm in Bakewell Parish Church.

Composed in 2000 to commemorate the millennium, The Armed Man has become a strong statement of remembrance and a cry for peace in the modern world.

All Saints, Bakewell, has a chapel dedicated to those from the community killed in the Second World War 100 years ago which will be on display for the concert supported by members of the Royal British Legion.

There is also a special remembrance display in the church over this weekend created by the 1st Bakewell Brownies.

The soloist will be the well known mezzo soprano, Kate Huddie, whose family comes from the Derbyshire Dales and who has now returned to live in this area.

The orchestra is the South Yorkshire Ensemble with organist Andrew Cummings and pianist Tim Capes.

David Frederickson who produced and performs his own tribute to The Unreturning Army will provide readings in the first half of the concert alongside motets from Hubert Parry and John Ireland which reflect the principles of courage and service to ones country.

Tickets are £12 (students and accompanied children free) and are available from Bakewell Bookshop, Matlock Street, Bakewell, tel. 01629 812818, from members of the choir, and on the door.