Battle of the Bands - the first entries are in

We have the first contenders for our online Battle of the Bands competitition, with a £500 recording and mixing prize up for grabs.

The contest was launched yesterday and within minutes of it appearing on our sites, indie rockers Vanity Box from Hucknall had thrown their hat into the ring.

Next up were Chesterfield/Clowne punksters W.O.R.M, followed by indie rock band The Fine Art Society from Derby.

So how about getting your band in on the action?

We have joined forces with The Foundry studio in Chesterfield to offer our winning band a day’s recording and a day’s mixing - a prize worth £500.

To enter, send us a YouTube link of your band performing before the competitition closes at noon on Tuesday, May 2.

The winner will be decided by an online poll.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your band’s YouTube link to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Good luck!