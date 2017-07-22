Best-loved operas bound for Buxton

Have your say

The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company are returning to Buxton to present the country’s best loved operas.

Productions include HMS Pinafore on Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26 - the latter also including The Mikado; The Mikado on Thursday, July 28 and two performances of The Pirates of Penzance on July 29.

Derby G&S and Trent Opera will stage a production of Iolanthe at the Opera House on Thursday, July 27.

For tickets, call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk