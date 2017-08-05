Classic adventure roars into Bolsover Castle

Join Badger, Mole, Ratty and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure in Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s production of The Wind In The Willows.

The show roars into the grounds of Bolsover Castle on Wednesday, August 16,

Toad’s heart is set on a shiny new motor and his liberty is soon at stake. Will his faithful friends come to his rescue - and will he let them?

Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in! Fun and frolics aplenty with this adaptation of the classic novel.

The show starts at 6pm. Tickets £16.50 (adult), £11 (child), £47.08 (family) and £11 (children), transaction fee applicable. Contact www.seetickets.com/event/the-wind-in-the-willows/bolsover-castle/1067743