Corrie serial killer actor in stage thriller

Drama company Talking Scarlet, which is renowned for producing rousing thrillers, will be back at Buxton Opera House next month with two new productions.

Brian Capron, who played Coronation Street serial killer Richard Hillman, stars in Strictly Murder alongside Corrinne Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale). The play is set in Provence in April 1939 and focuses on an English couple who are living in idyllic isolation; far, it seems from the rumblings of the oncoming war. Suddenly their peace is shattered by a stranger from the husband’s past who unearths secrets from a buried and hidden life, which throws Suzy’s world into turmoil. In a world where the Third Reich is emerging as a dangerous regime, deceit, lies and subterfuge make this fast paced thriller a dark and nail-biting rollercoaster.

Kiss of Death is a hard-hitting, tightly-structured story, with plenty of dark, sardonic humour to punctuate its mood of prevailing menace. An actress attends a most unusual improvisation workshop and finds herself auditioning to be the bait for a real-life serial killer. Kiss of Death runs from August 17 to 19 and stars Peter Lovstrom (Widows), David Janson (Get Some In!, Hi-de-Hi!, Keeping Up Appearances) and Ciara Janson (Hollyoaks).

Tickets are priced from £16 to £18 and discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk