Derbyshire actors in West Side Story

Splinters Theatre Group are gearing up for their production of West Side Story which they are taking to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre next week.

A host of talented youngsters from across the Derbyshire and Yorkshire region turned out to audition for the production in April this year and the 38-strong cast are now heading into the final few rehearsals.

Simon Addy, from Whittington and Jennifer Horsfield, from Chesterfield have both been with Splinters since 2014, making their debut with Fame” and are now looking forward to returning in West Side Story which runs from September 20 to 23.

Jen, 27, said: “There is so much talent across our region and I hope we see more actors and actresses coming through from Derbyshire to perform in full scale shows.”

“There is no conflict between counties- being in Splinters is like having a second family; it is a really special thing to be a part of”.

Simon, 27, added “West Side Story has been an incredible experience to be involved in and I encourage any young talent to come and be a part of our next production of Copacabana starting in April 2018”

Splinters may be amateur by name but certainly not by nature- West Side Story is renowned for its complex score and intricate choreography but director Adam Luke Walker is confident that the theatre group have done it justice.

Adam said “The region really is home to some seriously talented young people and we have a truly special show coming to the Montgomery in September which the whole team have worked so hard to produce.”

He added “Jen and Simon are very valued members of our cast and I look forward to seeing fresh new talent that Derbyshire has to offer over the coming years”.

“It is a privilege to be a part of Splinters and give local young performers the platform to showcase their talent and put northern amateur theatre on the map.”

West Side Story includes famous hits such as “America”, “Somewhere” and “I Feel Pretty”.

Splinters Theatre Group consists of members aged between 14-30.

To speak to someone about joining Splinters for their 2018 concert or show, email the committee at splinterstg@gmail.com

Tickets to see West Side Story are now available at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-montgomery-west-side-story