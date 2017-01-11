Derbyshire author aims for another best-selling novel

Best-selling author Wendy Holden is celebrating the new year by launching her new book.

Her novel, Honeymoon Suite, hits the stores on January 26.

Wendy, who lives in Derbyshire, is the author of ten consecutive Sunday Times bestselling novels.

Honeymoon Suite is a story about finding love after heartache.

When Nell is jilted at the altar, her best friend comes along on the honeymoon instead – why waste a week in a fancy country hotel?

They meet a range of colourful characters including a harassed hotel manager, a ruthless HR boss and a handsome writer who is desperate to escape his past.

When a job on the estate comes up, Nell is more than happy to stay and discard her former copywriting career, even if her role involves arranging weddings. And as she grows entangled in the lives of the locals she learns more about love than she ever thought possible…