Derwent Brass to air premiere at Remembrance concert

Belper based Derwent Brass will be premiering a new work at this weekend’s annual Festival of Remembrance.

The 30-piece band has once again turned to the pen of Matthew Eden, the young composer in residence at the world famous Black Dyke Band.

Supported with funds awarded from the Normal Jones Trust which is administered by Brass Band’s England, Matt

has composed a piece entitled ‘Meditation’ which skilfully reflects on the colossal loss of life from the Battle of

Passchendaele, one of the bloodiest episodes of the First World War.

The band will perform the composition at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on Saturday, November 11, at a concert which is supported by the Belper branch of the Royal British Legion.

The evening features a perfect blend of music for entertainment as well as reflection and this year has a particular focus on the Battle of Passchendaele centenary.

Matt Eden said: “I was delighted to have been approached again by Derwent Brass, having composed a piece for their 25th anniversary celebrations earlier this year. This second commission is for their annual remembrance concert and will provide a quiet reflective item for the programme.

“I always enjoy working with Derwent Brass, as not only are they a group of wonderful players and people, they are genuine supporters of new music who are never afraid to explore new avenues. I am greatly looking forward to working with the band on this piece, its première and hopefully in the future.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Tickets bought in advance are priced £5 (children under 14 half price) or £6 on the door. They are available online via www.derwentbrass.com, by visiting Moss Office Services, King Street, Belper, call 01773 384121 or email sales@derwentbrass.co.uk