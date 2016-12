A one man-version of A Christmas Carol is being presented at a popular tourist attraction.

Martin Beard, the artistic director of the REC Theatre Company, is bringing the story to life at Poole’s Cavern Cafe, Buxton, until December 22.

He will be using Dickens’ performance script to tell the story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghosts of his past and present and confronted by his future.

For more details, visit www.poolescavern.co.uk