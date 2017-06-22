Dickens of a show at Little Bit Scruffy Festival

A new drama festival at the iconic Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath continues with a fast-moving, audience-led comedy romp. What the Dickens? by Foghorn Unscripted features preposterous names, ludicrous coincidences and crowd-rousing melodrama to delight and astound. Cheer on plucky heroes and help decide their fate as they struggle to find loveand fortune, against adversity, poverty and wickedness in the sumptuous drawing rooms, murky streets and smoky taverns. What the Dickens? runs on Friday, June 23, at 7.30pm. The company will stage an interactive workshop on improvisation from 4pm to 6pm on the day. The Little Bit Scruffy Festival is hosting a poetry and acting competition for young people on Saturday, June 24. Cash prizes are up for grabs for the first three competitors in the following categories: ten years of age and under, 11-15 years, 16 years and over.

A play about smoking, entitled Light One Up, and inspired by the ban on puffing away in public places will be presented by Jane Wilton on June 24 at 7.30pm. The festival’s finale is a production of the musical Dream Street which will be presented by Theatreworks on July 1 at 5pm.

For more details on the festival, visit www.thegrandpavilion.co.uk