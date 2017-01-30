Duke and Duchess share stories of Chatsworth treasures

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire will share some of their favourite treasures and places around their home, Chatsworth, as part of a series of winter talks.

Among the subjects covered are some of the more unusual objects and places included in the Chatsworth Estate, as well as the history and stories behind them.

You can hear more in their talk, entitled Our home at Chatsworth, on March 2.

The series of talks, running until March 10, features a fresh selection of expert speakers including an insider’s view of working at Chatsworth as a housekeeper.

On February 2, Lord Burlington’s talk is entitled Shaping a greener Chatsworth. He founded the Devonshire Group Environmental Committee (DGEC) in 2010 to drive forward his vision for ‘A Greener Chatsworth’. In 2013, Chatsworth received recognition for its sustainability work through a Green Tourism Gold Award and in 2016 was awarded the Peak District Environmental Quality Mark. Here, Lord Burlington talks about future projects.

An insight into Duchess Georgiana will be given by head guide Shenagh Firth on February 10. The wife of the 5th Duke of Devonshire, Georgiana was notorious as a gambler, collector, activist, style icon and socialite. Duchess Georgiana has fascinated generations since her death and has been the subject of major books and films.

Former head housekeeper Christine Robinson will be talking on March 10, in the same month that her next book, Chatsworth, The Housekeeper’s Tips, Tales and Tipples, is published. During her talk, Christine will invite the audience to join her on a journey through an ordinary house, but with particular reference to Chatsworth. In this illustrated talk, she will explore the history surrounding everyday objects, the care required for Chatsworth’s precious objects, and reveal more hidden stories from her 40 years’ experience working at the house.

All the talks can be booked online and are taking place in the Hartington Room or the historic theatre. Throughout winter, the Stables shop and restaurant are open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The annual Peak District Artisans exhibition returns to the Stables with work from more than 30 artists, designer-makers and contemporary craftspeople from across the Peak District on display until March 17, open daily 10.30am–3.30pm. Admission is free.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information.