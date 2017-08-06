Emmerdale star in Madness musical

Emmerdale’s Deena Payne and Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson star in the musical Our House,

Tim Firth’s Olivier Award winning production is visiting the Lyceum Theatre from August 14 to 19.

Our House tells the story of Joe on the night of his 16th birthday when he takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date.

In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street. When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police. As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever.

George Sampson plays the local bad boy Reecey. Having won the second series of Britain’s Got Talent with his rendition of Singin’ In The Rain, George has gone on to star in films Street Dance 2 and Street Dance 3D and the television series’ Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant and Emmerdale. He made his stage debut in Into The Hoods.

Deena Payne plays Kath Casey. Deena is best known for her portrayal of Viv Windsor in ITV’s Emmerdale, a role which she played for 18 years. On stage she has previously appeared in Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls (UK Tour) and the original West End production of They’re Playing Our Song.

Set to a score of Madness hits including It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers and Our House, this hilarious, high energy musical will have you singing and dancing in the aisles… welcome to the house of fun!

Tickets for Our House are priced from £14 and are available from the box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk