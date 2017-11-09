Festivals’ comedy sketch show heads for Peak District

If you fancy live comedy that’s a bit different to regular stand-up, a show that recalls Peter Cook and Beyond the Fringe, From Here to Absurdity could well be to your taste. Written and performed by Private Eye contributor Richard Kelly, the show comprises 90 minutes of original sketches. It has headlined at both the Edinburgh Fringe and Chicago Sketch Festivals, and a series with Radio 4 is currently being negotiated.

This weekend it comes to Tansley Village Hall where it will be performed on Saturday, November 18.

Richard Kelly will be joined on stage by Ashley Hern, formerly of the Oxford University Revue, and Lucy Simons, a stand-up comedienne familiar to the comedy clubs of Liverpool and Manchester.

The Absurdity trio will skewer numerous features of everyday life, including (to quote the cast) “death, divorce, dysentery, dementia and devolution”. Those with a hatred of political correctness and senior managers are also likely to find something amusing.

Booking is essential. Tickets are £10 and are available from Chris Knightley: email secretary@tansleyvillagehall.org.uk or call 01629 584243 or 07748 545287. There will be soft seating at candlelit tables, cabaret style. A licensed bar opens at 7pm to serve real ale, cider, wine and soft drinks. You can bring your own nibbles but not drinks. The show starts at 7.30pm.