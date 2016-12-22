Fireworks fun at Gullivers Kingdom

Families are invited to Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath, on Friday, December 23, for a firework display.

The Festive Fireworks event is a stunning finale to the theme park’s activities at this most wonderful time of the year.

Synchronised to seasonal music, the professional pyrotechnic performance at 5.30pm will light up the skies above Gulliver’s Kingdom.

The theme park opens at 10.30am on December 23 for families to enjoy festive activities and fun.

This month thousands of children have visited Gulliver’s Kingdom to share their Christmas wishes with Santa, hone their helper skills at Elf School and enjoy the rides.