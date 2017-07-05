Thursday, July 6

Marty Jones’s That 60s Band. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Carl Barat and the Jackals. The Venue, Derby.

Clear Green, Isaac Walters, Viyellas. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Easy Street Jazz Men. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, July 7

The Seventy and The Jambusters. Charity gig in aid of Tommy’s and Arthritis Research. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Matt Webster. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross. Flint, Moore and Byrne. The Old Black Swan, Crich.

Joe Briddon. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Fleetwood Bac. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Carla Burchill and Dave Ferra. The Golden Eagle, Derby.

Saturday, July 8

Silk Road, Zero Point Zero, Alanis Smith, Rocky Racoons, Anthony Fisher, Wicker Man, Hazel and Tensheds. Grasstonbury charity gig in aid of Bluebell Wood Ribeye. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Pint of Mild. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Children’s Hospice. The Sportsman Inn, Grassmoor, 1pm until late.

Dale Storr. New Orleans blues and boogie. Cafe Hydro, Spring Gardens, Buxton.

Bad Penny. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Chris Myres. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Ashley King. Old Whittington MIners Social Club.

Dale Storr. Cafe Hydro, Spring Gardens, Buxton.

Towards The Sun. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Full Throttle. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Craig Boden. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Near As Glam It. Brimington Social Club.

Matlock Bath Music Festival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sarah Knight Band. Codnor Inn, Codnor.

Legends of AOR. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Tiffany Lounge, Derby.

Karaoke with Tony. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Graham Heath. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.

Sunday, July 9

Birkfest with Acoustic Angels, Junk Yard Dog, Gonzo, Julian Jones, The Score, The Rogues, Jackson, Schrodingers Strings, Julia McInally, Emma Rossi, James Tucker, Emma Bentley, Chris Paul, Oakley and Smith. Charity gig in aid of Fairplay. Westfield House, Middle Handley, near Eckington. 12 noon to 10pm.

The Della Grants play at Clowne Community Centre.

Last Stand. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

John Will. Brimington Social Club.

Monday, July 10

Hannah Fay. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Open mic acoustics. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton.

Tuesday, July 11

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Shaun Byrne’s open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Wednesday, July 12

New unplugged acoustic jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Dan Pratchett. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.