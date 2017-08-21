GrouseFest hosts 11 bands

Eleven bands will play in aid of Ashgate Hospice at the fifth annual music festival at a Chesterfield pub.

Ska-reggae band One Drop heads the line-up for GrouseFest which unfolds at The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, on August 27 from 12.30pm.

Also on the bill are Five To Three, Midlife Krisis, Escape Plan (pictured), Nitro Glitz, Pyro, Take The Seven. Origin, Groundhog Days, Bad Language and Some Kinda Mushroom. The music kicks off at 12.30pm.