Have a blast at Crich Tramway Village this Easter

Step back in time to 1940s Britain with Crich Tramway Village’s WWII Home Front Event.

The village is themed this Easter for the 1940s era on April 16 and 17.

Vintage trams from the era will be running and visitors can expect air-raid warnings and the sound of low flying aircraft. You will need your identity card for a real taste of life during the Second World War. Historic wartime road and military vehicles will be on show and on the move.

Children can take part in activities around the site including an Easter egg hunt. They will also be able to take part in the Crich “Boot Camp” and the evacuee scenarios.

Watch out for the antics of off-duty personnel and the spivs!

Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “We offer reduced admission prices for everyone wearing 1940s or World War Two costume. There is a great programme of activities each day, including wartime songs from popular entertainers.”

The Red Lion public house will be serving drinks including cask ales, while visitors can enjoy some traditional pub games.

Crich Tramway Village opens daily from 10am – 5.30pm (last admissions 4.30pm) until November 5, 2017.

For more information, contact www.tramway.co.uk or 01773 854321.