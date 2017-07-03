High Peak Orchestra welcomes new conductor

High Peak Orchestra has appointed a new conductor to take up the baton of recently retired and much loved Andrew Hodkinson.

After a whole term auditioning for their next prospective maestro and following a tough scoring system, David Chatwin has joined their ranks.

David was principal bassoonist of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016 and has worked with many of the greatest musicians and conductors.

In 1978 David joined the teaching staff of the Royal College of Music in Manchester where he continues to be involved with ensemble work and individual tuition.

David has many years of conducting experience under his baton in addition to his bassoon playing and has conducted orchestras in the UK and Europe including the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, The Chester Philharmonic and orchestras in London, Sheffield and York - the list continues. He lives with his wife Rachel in their converted Methodist chapel in the Peak District.

The orchestra’s next concert is at St John’s Church, Buxton, on July 8. The programme will include Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel Overture, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 1 with soloist Iona McDonald, who is currently studying at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and Frank’s Symphony in D Minor.

For tickets, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk