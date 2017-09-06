Knights and hawks at medieval festival

Dronfield Hall Barn is going back to its roots with a major two-day Medieval Festival set to bring history to life in spectacular fashion.

The grounds and interior of the High Street building host a range of historical re-enactments headlined by an appearance from the renowned medieval society, Knights in Battle.

KIB is a Sheffield based group specialising in bringing medieval history to life, and visitors will get to see their spectacular military encampment, as well as their impressive archery skills. Two scheduled combat demonstrations will be just one of many highlights.

“There will be a medieval kitchen on site for visitors to experience many interesting and unusual dishes – which you’ll be able to wash down with a glass of mead, cider or ale,” says the Barn’s baria Smith.

She added: “There will be plenty of other stalls on site over the weekend, selling jewellery, artwork and craft. Additionally, there will be demonstrations from a wood turner as we recreate some of the skills, crafts and games common in the period.”

Another of the two-day festivals attractions is a Hawks of Steel display which will give an added medieval theme to the whole event.

With lots of activities for children, including face painting, the festival is set to appeal to all ages. The event is from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday September 16 and 17 and entry is free.

For more details, visit www.dronfieldhallbarn.org