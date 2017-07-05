MATLOCK BATH MUSIC FESTIVAL: When and where to see the acts

Matlock Bath Music Festival promises a whopping 85 acts from rock, bluegrass and funk to hip-hop, folk and many more.

The village extravaganza on Saturday, July 8, will include returning acts Liquid Brass and Kissin’ Kippers Fishin’ Club while newcomers to the festival will include Jasper in the Company of Others and Syrup.

Wobble & Wheeze have just played Glastonbury for the third time and Sonic Experimental Machines appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

There will be soloists including Mae Rogers and Gabe Newton Wild, as well as full bands such as Soul Fire Saints and Frank.

The artists will be performing across many venues including The Whistlestop Cafe, The Grand Pavilion and Rose Cottage.

The music starts at midday and runs until 11pm. All venues are free entry. A small taster of the big event takes place at The Midland on Friday, July 7 with performances by Harrison Rimmer, Oobleck and Spitewinter Joe to get crowds into the festival mood.

Festival timetable

F’Coffee

12:00 - Markus C. Paine

1:00 - Tez Livin

2:00 - Mae Rogers

3:00 - Penny

4:00 - Darren J. Claxton

The Midland

12:00 - Caitlyn Wood

1:00 - Plasma Tiger

2:00 - The Cassettes

3:00 - Harrison Rimmer

4:00 - Kitty Katz & the Atomic Reactors

6:00 - Liquid Brass

7:00 - 45

8:00 - The Smalltown Playboys

9:00 - Kissin’ Kippers Fishin’ Club

10:00 - 3-Piece Thing

The Banknote

12:00 - Mae Rogers

1:00 - Gervase Mcarron

2:00 - Gabe Newton-Wild

3:00 - Sonny & Alan

4:00 - Lost Highways

6:00 - Dokka

7:00 - Emily Abdy

8:00 - We are The Giant

9:00 - Wobble & Wheeze

10:00 - Sweet Liquorice

Fishpond (Bar)

12:00 - Penny

1:00 - Emily White

2:00 - Silent Sister

3:00 - Barnie Rubblz

4:00 - LAUD

5:00 - Sas & Bailey

7:00 - Sonic Experimental Machines

8:00 - Kitty & the Cadillacs

9:00 - Pocketful O’Nowt

10:00 - Now on Earth

Fishpond (Beer Garden)

12:00 - Gabe Newton Wild

1:00 - Dror Kessler

2:00 - Rivers

3:00 - Water for Dogs

4:00 - The Serpent Motors

5:00 - The Brad Dear Band

6:00 - Dogboy

Grand Pavilion (Restoration Cafe)

12:00 - Ray Barret

1:00 - Harrison Rimmer

2:00 - Lorraine Lucas & Joe Jones

3:00 - Caitlyn Wood

4:00 - Dror Kessler

Grand Pavilion (outside)

5:00 - St. Bede’s school Jazz Choir

Grand Pavilion (function room)

6:30 - The Feckless

7:30 - Jasper in the Company of Others

8:30 - Soul Fire Saints

9:30 - Frank

The Temple

1:00 - The Twisted

2:00 - Treebeard

3:00 - The Cottage Bluegrass Boys

4:00 - Syrup

5:00 - Jack’s got a Plan

7:00 - Acorn Roots

8:00 - Spitewinter Joe

9:00 - The Black Chapter

10:00 - Little Dog

Rose Cottage

12:00 - Millie Adler

12:30 - Niemh Dudson

1:00 - Michael Markham

1:30 - Sophie Spartham

2:00 - Dwain Reads

3:00 - Gabe the Boy Wonder

3:45 - James Nagra

4:00 - Loz Shaw

4:45 - Sean Day

5:00 - Luke Richards

6:00 - The In Here Brothers

7:00 - Patron Saint

8:00 - Arguably Venomous Mammals

9:00 - Plasma Tiger

Whistlestop Cafe

12:00 - Loz Shaw

12:10 - Ella Rae

12:30 - Florrie Casper-Ballard

12:50 - Connor Hayes

1:20 - Josh Leverton

2:10 - God Made Dinosaurs

2:50 - Jess Guyer

3:30 - The Finiash

4:10 - Abi Wibberly

5:00 - The Twisted