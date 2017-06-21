Military tattoo marches into Buxton

Take an iconic Derbyshire landmark, add world class musicians and a military spectacle rarely seen outside of London or Edinburgh and you have the Buxton Military Tattoo.

Bands, reservists and The Military Wives Choir will be participating in this annual spectacular at the town’s Devonshire Dome on July 1.

Geadlining the 2017 Tattoo are The Band and Bugles of The Rifles, presenting a varied programme of music as well as a display of their incredible fast marching speed. Brass Band lovers will enjoy The Band of The Royal Corps of Signals, one of the Army’s dedicated brass bands. The Band of the Royal Logistic Corps will join the Band of The Army Medical Services in a marching band display. The Waterloo Pipes and Drums will provide the stir of the bagpipes and also a Highland Dancing Display.

The Military Wives Choir from Chilwell are joining the Tattoo for the first time and much loved favourites, the Drill Display Team from 126 (City of Derby) Sqn RAF Air Cadets are returning with an exciting new display. 2517 (Buxton) Sqn RAF Air Cadets and Derbyshire Army Cadet Force Band will also add to the entertainment.

The show builds up to a spectacular massed bands finale including the emotive Sunset ceremony and also Lone Piper.

Performances are at 2pm and 7pm.

For tickets, call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouseorg.uk/buxton-military-tattoo