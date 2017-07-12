Beauty and the Beast kids’ audition date announced

Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment have announced the date of the annual auditions for the pantomime children’s ensemble.

The open auditions will take place at Foot Fusion Dance Studio on Sunday, September 10.

Beauty and the Beast will be staged at Derby Arena from December 5-31.

BAFTA-nominated actor and writer Ben Faulks, known as CBeebies’ Mr Bloom in the television show Mr Bloom’s Nursery, is set to star as Idle Jacques in this year’s spectacular all-star family panto.

Producer Little Wolf Entertainment are looking for talented youngsters to appear in the show, alongside the professional actors.

Boys and girls aged between eight to 15 years can audition. Acting, singing and dancing ability is required, but previous theatre experience is not essential. Please note that there is no longer a height restriction.

The producers are looking for kids with bags of personality to make three talented teams who can set the stage alight with their energy, enthusiasm and ability.

The workshop style audition is in two sessions, age dependent, with everyone getting the chance to showcase their talent.

There is no need to prepare anything, just download an application form which will need to be completed, signed by a parent/guardian and brought along on the day.

Those auditioning must take comfortable and suitable clothing and shoes, and be prepared to learn some dancing and a song. All children attending the auditions must be accompanied by an adult.

Successful children must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period, as no rehearsal or performance can be missed. They must be available for rehearsals from Friday, November 17 until the opening of the pantomime on Tuesday, December 5, and be available throughout the run from Tuesday, December 5–Sunday, December 31.

Rehearsals will be taking place most weekday evenings and weekend daytimes. There are 45 performances in the run, plus technical and dress rehearsals.

There will be 9.30am registration (with 10am start) for 8-12 year olds and 1.30pm registration (with 2pm start) for 13 to 15 year olds.

All successful applicants are subject to local education authority performance licensing, which the experienced Little Wolf team will guide them through.

More information and application forms can be downloaded from the Derby LIVE website at www.derbylive.co.uk or via Alan Bowles at www.thelittlewolf.co.uk/casting