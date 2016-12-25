Blast from the past in nostalgic kids’ TV exhibition

The Story of Children’s Television from 1946 to Today is a fascinating exhibition running at Derby Musuem and Art Gallery until January 29.

Showcasing over 200 carefully selected and curated TV items dating back almost 70 years, from original puppets and on-screen items, to merchandise and toys, this is a free exhibition.

The highly interactive exhibition is a celebration and exploration of children’s television in Britain, and contains original material from some of the nation’s favourite children’s programmes, such as the original 1990s Tracy Island model created on Blue Peter, Gordon the Gopher from the Broom Cupboard, and the original puppets of Fingermouse, Rastamouse and Muffin the Mule.

The touring exhibition has been developed by staff at The Herbert Museum, Coventry in close collaboration with the Department of Film and Television Studies at the University of Warwick, as well as the BBC and Kaleidoscope, the classic television organisation.

The exhibition will feature children’s programmes from terrestrial and digital channels including TISWAS, Blue Peter, SMTV Live and Grange Hill.

Jonathan Wallis, head of museums at Derby Museums said: “We are delighted to be able to share this successful touring exhibition, a magnificent celebration of children’s television with our visitors. This exhibition is sure to entice our visitors, of all ages, on a voyage of nostalgia! It has been great to work in collaboration with The Herbert Museum to be able to bring this wonderful collection of memories to Derby.

“Whether your favourite was the Clangers, Hector’s House, The Magic Roundabout or Rainbow this exhibition is guaranteed to bring back fond memories of rushing home from school to get the best spot in front of the television. There is plenty of memorabilia and plenty of things to remind you of things you had almost forgotten, plenty to talk about and a chance to relive a little bit of your childhood.”

For more information, please visit www.derbymuseums.org.

