Boyzone to play gig at home of Derbyshire CCC

The 3aaa County Ground in Derby will play host to Boyzone on Saturday, September 16, one of few select show on their summer tour.

After 24 years, 25 million record sales, seven hit studio albums, six UK number one singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales, Boyzone are set to perform a hit summer show in Derby ahead of their 25th anniversary in 2018.

Their debut album, Said And Done, crashed into the UK number one spot in 1995, followed by their first UK number one single Words off their second album. With sold-out shows and top selling singles as far afield as Asia and right across Europe, everything Boyzone touched turned to gold.

The band played their last sell-out show as a group in 2000 before moving on to focus their attentions on solo careers, acting, theatre performances and reality TV.

In 2008 the band reformed and their Back Again: No Matter What tour was described as what both audiences and critics agreed was their best show yet. Now 2017 will see the Boyz from Dublin set off across the UK for a series of outdoor summer shows.

Tickets are priced from £37.50 plus booking fees. For availability, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.derbyshireccc.com