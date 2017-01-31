Brand will Russell up plenty of laughs on new tour

Russell Brand will be visiting the area twice as part of his RE:BIRTH tour.

The controversial comedian, actor and activist will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 2, 2017, and at Derby Arena on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Becoming a parent has presented Russell Brand with a number of questions, “Once you’ve had a baby you’re a parent and immediately you go from being a madman (cool) to a mad dad (not cool). How can you be a dangerous, edgy, rebel with a tiny, little daughter?

“How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me? Or, worse, to date a man like me?”

In RE:BIRTH, Russell Brand wrestles with these questions while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death. Join one of comedy’s fiercest talents as he tries to make sense of life having just made a new one. In RE:BIRTH Brand seeks to address some of these questions.

The RE:BIRTH tour will begin in April 2017 and visit every corner of the UK and Ireland, finishing in November 2018.

For ticket information, contact 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk for the Nottingham date or call 01332 255800 and go to www.derbylive.co.uk for the Derby date.