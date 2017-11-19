Choirs team up for concert in Swanwick

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir’s members are delighted that the ever-popular Derbyshire Constabulary Male Voice Choir is to join them in concert at St. Andrews Church, The Green, Swanwick, on Saturday, November 25, at 7.30p.m.

This is the fourth joint concert together over recent years, including a much-remembered mass concert at Derby Cathedral and the concert is awaited with eager anticipation.

Part of the proceeds of the concert will benefit the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline Charity which is an excellent cause and well supported in the locality enabling young people from Belarus suffering from the effects of radiation to visit Derbyshire.

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir (PH&DMVC) has this year been on tour to South Wales and performed in a very successful concert with Cwmbran Male Voice Choir and has also participated with four other choirs in the prestigious East Midlands Choirs event held at Sutton-in-Ashfield.

This concert offers music from a wide variety of choral, show and hymn favourites and will start and end by the choirs joining forces to perform Let All Men Sing and Rhythm of Life.

The PH&DMVC will sing Do You Hear The People Sing, Calon Lan, I Believe, Unchained Melody, I’m Going Up A Yonder, My Lord What a Mornin’, When the Saints Go Marching In, Bring Him Home, Song of the Jolly Roger and Exodus.

To complement the evening the Derbyshire Constabulary Male Voice Choir are to perform Stout Hearted Men, Morte Criste, Autumn Leaves, I Write the Songs, Sailing, She, You Raise Me Up, Hallelujah, Cwm Rhondda and An American Trilogy.

The concert programme offers a wonderful evening’s entertainment and advance tickets are available prior to the concert at £6 from Wendy Butt on 01773 605291 or from Malcolm Hill of PH&DMVC on 07706 036946. Alternatively, you can pay £6.50 at the door on the evening of the concert.

If you require any further information about the concert or joining the PH&DMVC, contact Malcolm Hill on the above number, or visit the choir’s website at www.pyehillmvc.co.uk