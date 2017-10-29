Classic rock and blues from Della Grants at Flowerpot

The Della Grants will be entertaining music fans in a performance at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 9.

A band who are now firmly established on the blues/rock circuit following some high profile festival appearances in the past couple of years, including a recent slot at the Off The Tracks festival in Castle Donington, The Della Grants are an English rock and blues band who were assembled in October 2013, bringing together the talents of Max Manning, Tom Best, Andy Boulton, and Tom Walker.

With three of the band’s four members having played together for the previous 13 years, and with the arrival of Tom Best, The DGs are aiming to write and perform original, modern blues music that harks back to the golden age of British RnB and American Blues alike.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk