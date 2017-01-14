DCO to perform kids’ concerts

Derby Concert Orchestra members will be performing two short concerts for youngsters on Sunday, January 22, from 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

These will be Children’s Concerts, a great way to introduce your children to classical music with a relaxed and interactive concert of popular classics as well as festive tunes.

The performances will be conducted by Jonathan Trout.

Admission is £2 for adults, while those under 16 can get in free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available on the door, from Foulds in Derby, from orchestra members or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk