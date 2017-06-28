Entertainer call to perform at award ceremony in Derby

Derby Theatre will once again play host to The Eagle Awards with this year’s event is taking place on July 16.

This will be a sparkling awards ceremony and major event of the year for the amateur theatre community in and around the city, which combines the celebration of excellence in this field and the best in entertainment from local artists and companies.

As part of these annual celebrations, Derby Theatre is on the lookout for acts to perform and entertain the audience on the evening.

Whether you’re an individual performer, or part of a company, a singer, dancer, band or comedian, organisers are looking for interest from regional, high-quality acts to be part of this celebratory event.

Please note that this is an unpaid opportunity, but some free theatre tickets will be offered to those who are selected to perform on the evening.

Unfortunately, organisers are unable to accept interest from any company or individual who have been, or will be, part of the nominations for the awards this year.

To register an interest to perform, please visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk, download and complete an application form and send to Hazel Dunnicliffe at: h.dunnicliffe@derby.ac.uk

Please also take note of additional information on the form.

Tickets for The Eagle Awards are £10 (£8 concessions). For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk