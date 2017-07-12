Flute and harp concert makes Buxton Festival special

There are few occasions when we can hear music set for flute and harp and such opportunities make the Buxton International Festival special.

The first half of the concert by flautist Claire Wickes and harp player Tomos Xerri contained romantic music which felt really ephemeral: a short piece by Ibert and songs by Faure and Debussy.

The music in the second half was modern and varied. Toru Takemitsu’s “Towards the Sea” evoked the wonder of whales and oceans. Liam Mattison’s beautiful “Folding Stars and other love songs” was dedicated to Tomos Xerri on the occasion of his engagement. Astor Piazzolia’s “Histoire du Tango” was lively and brilliantly demonstrated the potential of flute and harp together.

This was a gem of a concert at St John’s Church.