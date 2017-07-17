Four of the best in Derby Concert Orchestra’s next performance

The first performance of Derby Concert Orchestra’s 2017-2018 season will take place at St Peter’s Church in Littleover, Derby, on Saturday, October 14.

The concert starts at 7pm and is to be conducted by Jonathan Trout.

The four pieces to be performed will be Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Judith Weir’s Heroic Strokes of the Bow, Mozart’s Symphony No 31 ‘Paris’, and Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony.

For more on the performance, go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk