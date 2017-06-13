Furthest From The Sea Festival returns

This year’s Furthest From The Sea Festival is taking place across the Cathedral Quarter, Derby, on Saturday, June 17, from 11am till 4pm.

Established in 2013, The Furthest From The Sea Festival is a one-day free family festival showcasing and celebrating the diverse Derbyshire arts scene, pairing home-grown emerging talent with established artists living and working in the region.

It is organised by Derbyshire-based Furthest From The Sea Music, Comedy and Arts CIC.

For more information on this year’s festival, visit www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk