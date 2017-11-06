Get ready for the Magical History Tour at Flowerpot

The Upbeat Beatles bring their tribute to the Fab Four to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, November 10.

One of the UK’s finest and most authentic Beatles tribute bands, you can expect to see them play more than two hours of non-stop music – from She Loves You to I Am The Walrus and beyond – this band will have you dancing in the aisles from the very beginning.

Breathtaking harmonies, punchy musicianship and an acute attention to detail make for an uncanny resemblance to the originals, plus a touch of good old Scouse humour, of course.

With the songs that changed a generation, this show will have you tapping your feet from the opening bars and screaming like you did (or would have!) in ’63!

From the depths of Liverpool’s Cavern Club all the way up to that famous rooftop on The Apple Building, The Upbeat Beatles will take you on a journey that is the story of The Beatles through their songs. Let them take you on a Magical History Tour.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Martin Shaw Photography