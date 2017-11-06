Hawklords’ tour comes to Nottingham venue

Space rock group Hawklords will be at The Doghouse in Nottingham on Saturday, November 11. Hawklords UK tour & album release

Following the success of their critically acclaimed UK Top 40 album chart release Fusion in 2016, Hawklords reset their space-rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled Six (out now) and an extensive UK tour.

From the malevolent maelstrom that is Mind Crime and the intoxicating intrigue of Nightside to the expansive desolation of Los Cavatina, this album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing, yet, sometimes beautiful, body of work, that reaches into spaces where many may fear to tread.

Described by the band as “a study in dystopia and the dark spaces of the mind”, it features key former Hawkwind members Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards, with Dave Pearce (from British psyche-rock band The Bevis Frond) alongside newest band member, Tom Ashurst.

The band’s amazing lightshow will once again be provided by veteran lighting designer Dave ‘Lighthouse’ Johnson, who is creating a brand new show to melt your minds and rock your retinas.

The Hawklords promise an “out of this world” space-rock extravaganza at every venue.

Photo credit: Dave Easthope