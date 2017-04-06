Hometown single launch for Derby band at Hairy Dog

Derby band Addictive pHilosopHy are an audio federation not afraid to combine their influences and shout about it.

You can hear - and see - them in action when they play at The Hairy Dog in Derby on Saturday, April 8.

The event is being held to launch the clatteringly boisterous Supernatural Race Fiend single, which is released on April 7.

Following on from their debut album Studio, the band are currently busy recording a second album and playing live around the UK.

Their style ranges from mellow rocksteady to full throttle thrash, but mainly levelling out in the ska/punk area - think Rancid, Specials, Inner Terrestrials and Crass. They like tea, toast and toilet humour. Oh, and saving the world in eight easy steps…you know, the usual.

Later in the year, Addictive pHilosopHy will be back at The Hairy Dog as part of the Punks Against Cancer 5 event on July 14.

For more, see www.addictivephilosophy.biz/ and www.facebook.com/AddictivepHilosopHy