Hoosiers revisit debut album at Derby gig

The Hoosiers bring their extensive UK autumn tour to The Venue, Derby on October 14.

2007 saw The Hoosiers explode upon an unsuspecting public with their debut album The Trick To Life, which reached the top of the album charts and spawned the indie-pop classics Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A, which still pack out indie dance floors a decade later.

Never released on vinyl, the band will be selling a new limited edition vinyl pressing and expanded 2CD edition of their debut when they undertake a huge UK tour that will see them play the album in its entirety, something they’ve never done before.