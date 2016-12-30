Indietracks dates announced for 2017

Indietracks 2017 will take place on the weekend of July 28-30.

It will be the usual winning mix of your favourite bands, steam trains, workshops, discos, real ale and (hopefully) owls!

Tickets for the festival, which is held at the Midland Railway Centre at Butterly, near Ripley, will go on sale in the new year.

Applications are now open for bands, artists and DJs interested in playing at Indietracks next year. To apply, please complete the following performer application form before 5pm on Sunday, January 15 at

www.indietracks.co.uk/about/faqs/2017-artist-applications/

Organisers are only accepting applications received via this form, so please use this rather than emailing via a separate email address.