Into the groove at latest Derby Jazz gig

Helen McDonald’s Future Groove will be performing a concert to launch the new Derby Jazz season.

It takes place on Friday, September 1, in The Cube bar, Deda, Chapel Street, Derby.

Derby-born singer Helen and her rare groove psychedelic jazz funk band will perform music ranging from Roy Ayers to Minnie Riperton, from Gil Scott-Heron and Nina Simone ,to their own original compositions.

The performance starts at 8pm. For tickets and more information, you can go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk