Lark flies in for DCO’s cathedral concert

Derby Concert Orchestra follow up the success of last month’s brace of children’s concerts with a performance at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 18.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the concert will get under way at 7pm and will feature three works.

The concert with the charming A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture by Felix Mendelssohn, followed by the much-loved The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan Williams, with DCO leader Clair Stanley as the violin soloist.

The second half is given over to Gustav Mahler’s epic First Symphony, a massively varied and ultimately uplifting work.

For more details on tickets, go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk