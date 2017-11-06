Last Night of the Proms concert in Duffield

Music at Duffield presents a Last Night at the Proms concert by the British Police Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, November 11.

The venue will be the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, and the concert, to be conducted by Richard Jenkinson, starts at 7.30pm.

Claire Prewer will be the soprano soloist and the programme features works such as Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde, Fantasia On British Sea Songs, Rule Britannia, Jersulem and Pomp and Circumstance March No 1.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, and student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com