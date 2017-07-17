Leonore Piano Trio airs little-known gems

A concert by Leonore Piano Trio was special because the music played was not well known and because it beautifully demonstrated the development of composition for the performers over time.

The concert started with Joseph Haydn’s piano trio in E flat, appropriately as Haydn was the first composer to develop the piano trio. This joyous work was beautifully played. Edouard Lalo’s exciting A minor trio was played with real feeling. Antonin Dvorak’s piano trio in F minor was the final work, full of beautifully developed themes and dances, it was played with the passion it deserved. A virtuoso performance.

The concert at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre features Benjamin Nabarro on violin, Gemma Rosefield on cello and Tim Horton on piano