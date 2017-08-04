Lightyear ready to hit the road again

Lightyear are back for a 20th anniversary comeback tour later this year, starting on home turf in Derby with two gigs at The Hairy Dog.

They will be performing at the Becket Street venue on October 19 and 20. The latter date is now sold out.

Rated as one of the best live bands in the UK, their live shows consist of stage diving brass sections, impromptu Morris dancing, fire breathing and even some great music.

Every Lightyear show is different, and they pride themselves on giving their all and delivering an amazing live performance.

In an age where some bands have no original members it’s refreshing to see a band who have been together for 20 years, numerous major festival performances and thousands of shows with the same line-up.

Lightyear’s ethic is that whatever happens, they all stay mates.

From sneaking in a full P.A. and generator dressed as ninjas (technically “headlining” Reading festival over Metallica) to stalking Ice-T in a pantomime horse outfit on stage with Body Count, Lightyear have earned their legendary status on stage as well as off.

Lightyear have announced they will be re-forming and touring the UK with a new live show and new material to celebrate their 20th anniversary.